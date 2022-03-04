Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 34042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

