Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on DQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

