Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Stephens

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE DAR opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,749,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $4,836,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

