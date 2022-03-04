Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “
Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Datatec has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.
Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.
