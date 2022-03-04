David Aaron Lehman Sells 458 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $11,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

