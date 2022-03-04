David Aaron Lehman Sells 458 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $11,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pulmonx stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
About Pulmonx (Get Rating)
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.