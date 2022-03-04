Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter.

DFNL opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

