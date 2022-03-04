DeHive Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. DeHive has a total market cap of $236,955.11 and approximately $131,894.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

