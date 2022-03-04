Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.