Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of DNLI opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

