Deri Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.90 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $560,274.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.74 or 0.06516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.18 or 1.00154740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 146,486,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

