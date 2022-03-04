Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 1222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

