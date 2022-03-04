Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $155.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $111.95 and a one year high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

