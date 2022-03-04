Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $36.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

