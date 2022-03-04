Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $67.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after buying an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

