Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $67.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after buying an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.