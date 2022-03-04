Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 220” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 129.30 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

