Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 0.2%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.35 ($36.35) and last traded at €32.85 ($36.91). Approximately 18,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.90 ($36.97).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $617.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.77.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.