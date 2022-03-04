Devro plc (DVO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on July 22nd

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DVO stock opened at GBX 185.99 ($2.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £310.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Devro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

