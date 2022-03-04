DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 626.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 813,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.37. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

