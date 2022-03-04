Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,853 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

