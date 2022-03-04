DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,891 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

