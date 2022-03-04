Digital Fitness Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,898.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $654,767.77 and approximately $20,898.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,652,048 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

