Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0041 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $158,756.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,243.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.67 or 0.06543284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00259248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.00736586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00070309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00407896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00297680 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,492,668 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

