DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro Sells 40,456 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 30.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.91.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

