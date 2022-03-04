Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

COLL opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $607.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

