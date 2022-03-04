Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.84% of City Office REIT worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.82 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

