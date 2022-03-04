Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Tower Semiconductor worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $46.93 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.