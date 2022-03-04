Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Oasis Petroleum worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

