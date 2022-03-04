Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,290,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 617.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

MDGL stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.66 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.