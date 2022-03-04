Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 431,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.