Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 431,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

