Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 2,320 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

