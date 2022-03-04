Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

