Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

