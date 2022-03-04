Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

