Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 737 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.97 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

