Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $56.08.

