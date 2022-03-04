DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,339 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.48. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,235. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

