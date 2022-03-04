DNB Asset Management AS Buys 15,999 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

