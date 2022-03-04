DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,851.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,861 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 744,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $23.34. 189,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,453,594. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

