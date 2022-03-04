DNB Asset Management AS Has $43.82 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE UNP opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.