DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 15,850 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 118,838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 184,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 184,199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 69,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,507. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

