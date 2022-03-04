Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $16.20 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and approximately $599.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00258327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

