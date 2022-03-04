Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.89

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 95233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.