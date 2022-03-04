Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.