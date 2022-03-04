Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.