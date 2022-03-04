Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $11.92 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00013943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00034866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102977 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

