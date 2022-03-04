Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

DORM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dorman Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.