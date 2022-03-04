DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.92

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 52805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.
About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DouYu International (DOYU)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.