DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.92

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 52805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

