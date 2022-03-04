Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 9.4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 43,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,255,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,092 shares of company stock worth $2,746,659.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.