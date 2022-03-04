DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Hany M. Nada Buys 50,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

