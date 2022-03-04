Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

